Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri House passes bill to allow sports gambling, faces tougher road in Senate

The Republican-led House voted 118-35 in favor of the legislation, which would tax sports...
The Republican-led House voted 118-35 in favor of the legislation, which would tax sports betting at 10%. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)(David Dermer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill to legalize sports gambling in Missouri passed the state House speedily on Tuesday, but the measure’s prospects in the Senate are far less certain.

The Republican-led House voted 118-35 in favor of the legislation, which would tax sports betting at 10%. Tax revenues would go to fund public education.

Bills to allow sports betting have failed for years to make it to the governor’s desk, despite interest from residents and the Kansas City Chiefs’ two Super Bowl wins in the past four years.

Attempts to authorize sports betting have gotten bogged down in the Senate this year over efforts to pair them with regulations on slot-machine-style games that have been popping up in convenience stores.

“This is a bill that we’ve been trying to get past the Legislature for far too long,” Kansas City Democratic Rep. Ashley Aune said during House debate. “Our constituents want this; we need to get it done.”

A total of 33 states and the District of Columbia now offer at least some form of sports wagering — each scrambling for shares of a multibillion-dollar enterprise that has rapidly expanded after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it nearly five years ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
The KCPD is investigating a homicide in the area of Newton Avenue and Bennington Avenue.
Shooting in southern Kansas City leaves 17-year-old dead
Patient in hospital room
Prior authorization nightmares prompt Kansas lawmakers to consider new regulations
Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey announced their "Greatest Show On Earth" will resume touring...
Minus the animals, ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ touring for first time since 2017

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) scores on a 25-yard touchdown run ahead of...
Mecole Hardman headed to the New Jork Jets on 1-year deal: reports
Nathaniel Casey’s last known address was near 16th and Cherry streets in Kansas City, Missouri.
KC Crime Stoppers: Nathaniel Casey
Police are looking for Davionne McRoberts. They say he is a person of interested in a double...
Police searching for suspect in Troy, Mo. double homicide
Jury convicts KC man of illegal firearm