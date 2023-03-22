Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lawrence Police investigating death at city’s temporary support site

File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.(Provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence Police are investigating a death at the city’s temporary support site.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive inside a tent. The woman’s condition was beyond life-saving measures, according to police.

Police said there were no immediate signs of foul play. Investigators were on scene Tuesday night to determine if there were any indications that a crime occurred.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
The KCPD is investigating a homicide in the area of Newton Avenue and Bennington Avenue.
Shooting in southern Kansas City leaves 17-year-old dead
Patient in hospital room
Prior authorization nightmares prompt Kansas lawmakers to consider new regulations
Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey announced their "Greatest Show On Earth" will resume touring...
Minus the animals, ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ touring for first time since 2017

Latest News

FILE (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Reps. Cleaver and Graves demand Postmaster General listen to Missourians about poor mail service
]
2 arrested in Michigan charged in Kansas double homicide
A Gladstone couple is celebrating a new lease on life after a cardiac arrest. They’re now using...
Gladstone man uses CPR skills to save his wife’s life
Due to the NCAA’s selection process, it didn’t matter how KU, K-State or Mizzou did on the...
Fans, businesses excited for Sweet 16 games in KC despite lack of local teams