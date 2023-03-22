Lawrence Police investigating death at city’s temporary support site

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence Police are investigating a death at the city’s temporary support site.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive inside a tent. The woman’s condition was beyond life-saving measures, according to police.

Police said there were no immediate signs of foul play. Investigators were on scene Tuesday night to determine if there were any indications that a crime occurred.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.