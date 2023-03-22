Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kentucky coach Calipari reaches out to K-State’s Nowell following “little kid” comments

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Shortly after Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell scored 27 points and dished out nine assists to beat Kentucky on Sunday, UK head coach John Calipari took to the podium.

While recapping what led to his team being eliminated by first-year head coach Jerome Tang and K-State, he did so without acknowledging K-State’s All-American guard by name, instead referring to Nowell as “the little kid.”

Sunday night, K-State assistant coach Jareem Dowling took offense to Calipari’s apparent disrespect of Nowell, who was named a Third Team All-American by AP voters.

On Tuesday, as Kansas State traveled to New York City -- where Nowell grew up -- to play No. 7 Michigan State in a Sweet 16 matchup, Nowell tweeted that he and Calipari had spoken via phone.

“Just Spoke To Coach Cal We Are Good,” Nowell tweeted.

READ MORE: K-State downs Kentucky, advances to Sweet 16

Nowell joined Ja Morant as the only two players to tally 40-plus points and 20-plus assists prior to the Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament history.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
The KCPD is investigating a homicide in the area of Newton Avenue and Bennington Avenue.
Shooting in southern Kansas City leaves 17-year-old dead
Patient in hospital room
Prior authorization nightmares prompt Kansas lawmakers to consider new regulations
Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey announced their "Greatest Show On Earth" will resume touring...
Minus the animals, ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ touring for first time since 2017

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
Jerome Tang has rising K-State feeling sweet again
Due to the NCAA’s selection process, it didn’t matter how KU, K-State or Mizzou did on the...
Fans, businesses excited for Sweet 16 games in KC despite lack of local teams
Japan player Shohei Ohtani (16) smiles during the player introduction before the World Baseball...
Ohtani fans Trout, Japan tops US 3-2 for WBC championship
KCTV5's Neal Jones caught up with the team, which is from the so-called "Little Apple" of...
K-State Wildcats arrive in The Big Apple