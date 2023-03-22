Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kelce brothers to host live podcast at KC Music Hall

FILE: Travis and Jason Kelce will host a live podcast at Kansas City Music Hall.
FILE: Travis and Jason Kelce will host a live podcast at Kansas City Music Hall.(New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce | Wave Sports + Entertainment)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some new news is on the way, live and in-person. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced Wednesday that they will host their podcast “New Heights” with a live show at the Kansas City Music Hall.

The live podcast recording will take place on April 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 23 at 10 p.m.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce tops big brother on Super Bowl stage

The Kelce brothers have teased a surprise guest or two at the taping of the podcast. During the NFL season, their podcast featured episodes with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, before the two teams met in Super Bowl LVII.

“Having ‘New Heights’ first live taping be at the 2023 NFL Draft is a full circle moment for us,” the brothers said in a release. “The draft is where our dreams of turning pro became reality. We are excited to return and celebrate this moment.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
The KCPD is investigating a homicide in the area of Newton Avenue and Bennington Avenue.
Shooting in southern Kansas City leaves 17-year-old dead
Patient in hospital room
Prior authorization nightmares prompt Kansas lawmakers to consider new regulations
Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey announced their "Greatest Show On Earth" will resume touring...
Minus the animals, ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ touring for first time since 2017

Latest News

Shawnee Mission NW journalism teacher celebrates 44-year career
Pacing the nation: Shawnee Mission Schools honored as top journalism programs in the country
Shawnee Mission NW journalism teacher celebrates 44-year career
Pacing the nation: Shawnee Mission Schools honored as top journalism programs in the country
Members of the Missouri House debate legislation cutting state income taxes on Tuesday, March...
States, including Missouri, cranking out even more tax cuts amid cash surpluses
Top Missouri lawmaker moves to strip library funding