KCPD chief denies allegations regarding ticket quotas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The chief of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is denying an allegation that officers are targeting minorities to meet ticket quotas.

A traffic cop filed a lawsuit, saying it has been happening for years.

The full statement from Chief Stacey Graves said:

Our department is dedicated to policing that is both equitable and fair in all aspects of our duties. We do not direct enforcement activities based on demographics. We do direct traffic enforcement in high crash locations as well as citizen traffic complaint locations. I find these allegations very concerning and will immediately ensure the Traffic Division is reminded to operate and enforce laws appropriately.

KCTV5 News is working to acquire a copy of the lawsuit. If you need more details right now, The Kansas City Star has reported about it.

