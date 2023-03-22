Aging & Style
KCPD chief denies allegations regarding ticket quotas

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The chief of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is denying an allegation that officers are targeting minorities to meet ticket quotas.

A traffic cop filed a lawsuit, saying it has been happening for years.

The full statement from Chief Stacey Graves said:

KCTV5 News is working to acquire a copy of the lawsuit. If you need more details right now, The Kansas City Star has reported about it.

