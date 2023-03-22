KC Crime Stoppers: Nathaniel Casey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nathaniel Casey is wanted on a Missouri warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Casey’s last known address was near 16th and Cherry streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

Casey is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Coff has black hair and brown eyes, and he has tattoos on his hands, arms, back and chest.

He also uses the alias of Nathaniel Carpenter, Tino Martinez and Jason Padilla.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.