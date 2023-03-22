KC Crime Stoppers: Nathaniel Casey

Aging & Style
Nathaniel Casey’s last known address was near 16th and Cherry streets in Kansas City, Missouri.
Nathaniel Casey’s last known address was near 16th and Cherry streets in Kansas City, Missouri.(KC Crime Stoppers)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nathaniel Casey is wanted on a Missouri warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Casey’s last known address was near 16th and Cherry streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

Casey is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Coff has black hair and brown eyes, and he has tattoos on his hands, arms, back and chest.

He also uses the alias of Nathaniel Carpenter, Tino Martinez and Jason Padilla.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

