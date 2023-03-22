KC Baby! Current release motto for 2023 season
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s KC baby! That’s the motto for the KC Current released via a video on the club’s social media on Wednesday.
The organization begins its season on Saturday, March 25 with a road contest against the North Carolina Courage. The Current lost in the NWSL Championship Game to Portland Thorns FC 2-0.
The motto was released two days after the club released renderings for a premium area of their future downtown stadium, which will be the first women’s professional sports specific stadium in the world.
