KC Baby! Current release motto for 2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s KC baby! That’s the motto for the KC Current released via a video on the club’s social media on Wednesday.

The organization begins its season on Saturday, March 25 with a road contest against the North Carolina Courage. The Current lost in the NWSL Championship Game to Portland Thorns FC 2-0.

A city loud enough for the world to hear.



The motto was released two days after the club released renderings for a premium area of their future downtown stadium, which will be the first women’s professional sports specific stadium in the world.

