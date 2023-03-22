Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Baby! Current release motto for 2023 season

(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s KC baby! That’s the motto for the KC Current released via a video on the club’s social media on Wednesday.

The organization begins its season on Saturday, March 25 with a road contest against the North Carolina Courage. The Current lost in the NWSL Championship Game to Portland Thorns FC 2-0.

The motto was released two days after the club released renderings for a premium area of their future downtown stadium, which will be the first women’s professional sports specific stadium in the world.

READ MORE: KC Current releases new renderings for downtown stadium

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
The KCPD is investigating a homicide in the area of Newton Avenue and Bennington Avenue.
Shooting in southern Kansas City leaves 17-year-old dead
Patient in hospital room
Prior authorization nightmares prompt Kansas lawmakers to consider new regulations
Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey announced their "Greatest Show On Earth" will resume touring...
Minus the animals, ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ touring for first time since 2017

Latest News

Kansas Jayhawks guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford to transfer
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Kentucky coach Calipari reaches out to K-State’s Nowell following ‘little kid’ comments
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
Jerome Tang has rising K-State feeling sweet again
Due to the NCAA’s selection process, it didn’t matter how KU, K-State or Mizzou did on the...
Fans, businesses excited for Sweet 16 games in KC despite lack of local teams