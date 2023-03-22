Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford to transfer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. will enter the transfer portal.

Pettiford confirmed via Twitter that he would enter the transfer portal.

He is the second Jayhawk since their NCAA Tournament loss vs. Arkansas to enter the portal. Forward Cam Martin confirmed Monday that he would enter the transfer portal as well.

Pettiford played in a combined 46 games in his two seasons at KU, 32 of them coming in the 2022-23 season. The Durham, NC native averaged 10.7 minutes/game and 2.0 points per game in his Jayhawk career.

He took to Twitter to say thank KU.

Forever Rock Chalk. Always will have a special place in my heart .❤️💙 — Bobby Pettiford Jr (@BobbyPettiford) March 22, 2023

