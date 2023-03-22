K-State pride takes over Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans of the Wildcats are coming out of the woodwork as Kansas State prepares for its Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan State on Thursday.

Local businesses are printing fresh batches of purple t-shirts to meet the demands of local followers.

Chas McAnulty, the owner of Charlie Hustle, said shirts had been selling well all week. He said that shirts featuring player likenesses were particularly strong products.

“There’s a lot of lavender, a lot of purple coming through here this week,” McAnulty said. “That’s exciting.”

Rally House had also added K-State merchandise to several of its locations, including new Sweet 16 designs.

Union Station’s facade was lit purple on Monday night in honor of the Wildcats, too.

For Connor Knabe, a member of the KC Catbackers, it was good to see the local support for the team. The Catbackers have been organizing meetups at Waldo Social throughout the season and are planning another watch party for Thursday’s game. He hopes fans will have several more chances to get together and root for the team before the tournament’s end.

“I think we have a good chance, and I could definitely see us making the final four this year,” Knabe said.

