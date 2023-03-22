Iconic golden dome landmark in KC gets extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An extension for the iconic golden dome landmark in downtown Kansas City is underway.

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception is working on a $14 million campaign to build a new parish hall and several amenities for patrons and the homeless community. The current cathedral opened in 1880.

The new facilities will continue the church’s mission to a growing number of Catholics who are part of the growing downtown.

They will continue to provide a full breakfast to more than 100 homeless people six days a week and provide emergency assistance through its Morning Glory Ministries. That service will move to a renovated space at the Catholic Center on West 9th Street.

The renovation is called the “Building Glory” campaign which features the demolition of the old rectory and school buildings by building a new 19,000 square-foot, two-story parish center.

The brick cathedral at 11th and Broadway traces its roots to a frontier log church built in 1835. Some of their buildings were constructed in the 1950′s too.

“I say old buildings, but you and I are standing in a building that went up in the 1880s and it’s holding up better than the ones that went up in the 1950s but it’s a historic place,” said Father Paul Turner. “We want to be sure and accent it, complete our mission, and add to the beauty of downtown Kansas City.”

Construction is starting now after three years of planning and campaigning. They officially broke ground on the project in December last year.

It’ll feature upgraded parking and handicap access featuring the new Father Donnelly Hall Evangelization Center.

It’ll have 300-400 seats in the multi-purpose event space at 11th and Broadway connecting to the cathedral through a welcome center. Upgrades include parish offices, meeting rooms, a reception area, a bridal room, kitchen, and additional space.

Father Turner believes it’s an exciting time for a place with rich traditions.

“We hope that people take an interest in who we are a join into the mission of the cathedral. People are always welcome here. Many people see the gold dome in the skyline, not so many have been inside, but this is a place where we hope everybody will find a home.”

The Building Glory campaign is committing $11 million towards hall and an additional $3 million to the Morning Glory space.

