Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Warmer weather coming to the metro

By Greg Bennett
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Low pressure and its warm front have formed and continues to interact with the Missouri River Valley. Depending on the time this storm system wants to pass over the metro we could be dealing with warm weather that soars into the upper 60s and lower 70s or temperatures that only reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. At this time, I feel the metro will be split in half with these types of temperatures. By this afternoon, the northern side of the metro near KCI is expected to only reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. To the south, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. While we wait to register our high temperature of the day, an opportunity for isolated, severe storm activity is possible.

The marginal risk for severe weather that may yield heavy, downpours, frequent, lightning, breezy conditions, and small hail is not out of the question, mainly concentrated mid this morning to the northeast, closer to Chillicothe. By the late night into the early morning of Thursday will have another opportunity for isolated, severe weather mainly to our southeastern counties. Though the rain chances are small, and the window for severe weather is brief, it’s best to stay alert and have a plan in place for inclement weather. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s for both Thursday and Friday with the passage of the storm system. Isolated to scattered showers activity still remains at around 30 percent up until the weekend when a new storm system develops for a broader shower threat by Sunday. Temperatures will remain below average between five and 10° up until mid-next week, when we finally start to see Seasonal temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
The KCPD is investigating a homicide in the area of Newton Avenue and Bennington Avenue.
Shooting in southern Kansas City leaves 17-year-old dead
Patient in hospital room
Prior authorization nightmares prompt Kansas lawmakers to consider new regulations
Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey announced their "Greatest Show On Earth" will resume touring...
Minus the animals, ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ touring for first time since 2017

Latest News

KC forecast March 22
FORECAST: Warm weather coming to the metro
On Wednesday morning, we’ll be watching for another area of spotty showers. The wind will help...
FORECAST: Much warmer temperatures expected Wednesday
Forecast March 21
FORECAST: Ingredients in place for scattered showers
Forecast March 21
FORECAST: Ingredients in place for scattered showers