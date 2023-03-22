FORECAST: Warmer weather coming to the metro

Low pressure and its warm front have formed and continues to interact with the Missouri River Valley. Depending on the time this storm system wants to pass over the metro we could be dealing with warm weather that soars into the upper 60s and lower 70s or temperatures that only reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. At this time, I feel the metro will be split in half with these types of temperatures. By this afternoon, the northern side of the metro near KCI is expected to only reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. To the south, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. While we wait to register our high temperature of the day, an opportunity for isolated, severe storm activity is possible.

The marginal risk for severe weather that may yield heavy, downpours, frequent, lightning, breezy conditions, and small hail is not out of the question, mainly concentrated mid this morning to the northeast, closer to Chillicothe. By the late night into the early morning of Thursday will have another opportunity for isolated, severe weather mainly to our southeastern counties. Though the rain chances are small, and the window for severe weather is brief, it’s best to stay alert and have a plan in place for inclement weather. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s for both Thursday and Friday with the passage of the storm system. Isolated to scattered showers activity still remains at around 30 percent up until the weekend when a new storm system develops for a broader shower threat by Sunday. Temperatures will remain below average between five and 10° up until mid-next week, when we finally start to see Seasonal temperatures.

