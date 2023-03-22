FORECAST: Much warmer temperatures expected Wednesday

For our Tuesday, showers took over. Despite it being much cooler, there was still a spring feel to the air! We should dry out through the evening. There’s a slim chance of another shower or pocket of drizzle overnight. Nighttime temperatures will stay relatively mild, in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There will be a persistent breeze, as well. On Wednesday morning, we’ll be watching for another area of spotty showers.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but it should be short-lived. The wind will pick up and turn stronger out of the south. That will help us warm up significantly! Many of us will see temperatures push into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. Most of the afternoon looks dry, but we can’t rule out a few more showers later in the day.

A cold front will then slide through on Wednesday night, which could spark a few thunderstorms. The threat is low for now, but a cell could produce hail the size of quarters.

There are numerous scattered rain chances in the coming days, but it won’t be a washout by any means.

The weekend does look to bring a few more showers. The better rain chance is on Sunday. But, on the bright side, daily highs over the next 10 days will bounce around in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.