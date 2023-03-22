Aging & Style
DOJ: Authorities seized the largest amount of methamphetamine in W.Va. history

Authorities in West Virginia said they seized the largest amount of meth in state history.
Authorities in West Virginia said they seized the largest amount of meth in state history.(DEA)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Authorities in West Virginia said they have seized the largest amount of methamphetamine in the state’s history after a major drug trafficking investigation.

The United States Department of Justice announced the seizure Wednesday.

Along with the largest amount of methamphetamine, officials said they seized 28 pounds of cocaine, about 20 pounds of fentanyl, at least 18 firearms and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash during an 18-month investigation.

The DOJ said the amount of fentanyl would have equaled about 4.5 million lethal doses.

According to WSAZ, authorities have not yet fully measured the amount of methamphetamine but said it is significantly over 200 pounds.

More than 250 members of law enforcement assisted in the investigation, codenamed “Operation Smoke and Mirrors,” according to officials.

A federal grand jury returned three indictments charging 30 individuals for their roles in the drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl found in Charleston. Another 24 people were charged in state criminal complaints.

Officials also said more than 50 federal search warrants were issued.

According to authorities, at least three people are still wanted on federal charges related to the operation, and five are wanted on state charges.

The DOJ said the three people wanted on federal charges are:

  • Deayria Eyshay Willis
  • Parry Johnson Jr.
  • Dashounieque Lashay Wright

And those wanted on state charges are:

  • Tammy Alexandria Belcher
  • Zachary Allen Harrison
  • Jermain Santell Hill
  • Michael Gill Jeffries
  • David Dean Holmes II

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

