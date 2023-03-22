Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

2-year-old child was in back of stolen car, Oklahoma police say

Police say the baby’s mother was inside a restaurant on Cache Rd. picking up food when a man jumped into her car and drove away -- with her infant still in the
By Avery Ikeda and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - A 2-year-old child was in the back of a car when it was stolen Tuesday night, according to police in Oklahoma.

Lawton police say the child’s mother was inside a restaurant picking up food when a man jumped into her car and drove away.

The child was still in the backseat at the time.

Lawton police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Blessing says it took him 20 minutes to get to the scene after initially being called. By the time he arrived, the car was already found abandoned.

“It just goes to show you how important, how seriously we take these matters,” Blessing says. “The important thing is that the child was found safe and nothing else has occurred.”

Officials say the 2-year-old was reunited with the mother.

The investigation is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games
Mini-Labradoodle Henry was put down after he couldn't recover from injuries suffered in a dog...
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
The KC Current released new renderings for its downtown stadium.
KC Current releases new renderings for downtown stadium

Latest News

Two inmates used a toothbrush and a metal object to escape through a cell wall at the Newport...
Police: Inmates caught at IHOP after using toothbrush to escape jail
Two inmates used a toothbrush and a metal object to escape through a cell wall at the Newport...
Inmates escape using toothbrush, found at IHOP
Some of Donald Trump's associates have had their share of legal trouble.
Here's a look at former Trump employees tied to criminal charges
The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were...
Amber Alert issued for 2 siblings abducted by parent in Virginia