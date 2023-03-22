Aging & Style
2 arrested in Michigan charged in Kansas double homicide

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two people arrested over the weekend in Michigan have been charged with killing a Kansas couple while stealing their car.

Online court records show that 33-year-old Steven Pierce was charged Tuesday and 29-year-old Kallie Peters on Monday with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft. Both are from Junction City, Kansas. No attorney is listed for them in the online records.

The victims in the case were identified as 75-year-old Valerie Krissman and 80-year-old Roland Krissman.

The complaint said that the killing happened earlier this month in Junction City during the theft of the Krissman’s 2006 Buick Lacrosse.

Junction City police said in a news release the Michigan State Patrol arrested Pierce and Peters on warrants Sunday.

No other details were immediately released about the killing. The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

