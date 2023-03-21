Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Wichita police officer arrested, booked for child sex crimes

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed the arrest of one of its officers for child sex crimes. A news release from WPD said the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office arrested off-duty officer Brock England on charges of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and lewd molestation. The arrest stems from an investigation in Garfield County, Okla., WPD said.

WPD confirmed England has been with the department for seven years and was assigned to the field services division. The department said he’ll be placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OBI) in investigating the case, WPD said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

It’s been four days since a Kansas City father and son went missing while on a spring break...
Kansas City father, son go missing while on spring break trip
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games
Mini-Labradoodle Henry was put down after he couldn't recover from injuries suffered in a dog...
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch

Latest News

Operation Wildlife announced Monday that Hedwig the snowy owl is headed north.
Operation Wildlife sending rehabbed snowy owl back to natural habitat
FILE: The Missouri State Capitol is seen Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri to restrict gender-affirming care for minors
The future of a ban on Pit bulls in Independence may fall into hands of voters to decide.
Voters debate Pit bull ban in Independence
Generic.
Wind-driven tree pollen plagues metro-area allergy sufferers
It’s been four days since a Kansas City father and son went missing while on a spring break...
Kansas City father, son go missing while on spring break trip