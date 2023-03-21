Prosecutor to seek death penalty for man charged with killing NKC police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a “Notice of Intent” to seek the death penalty in the case of a man charged with killing a North Kansas City police officer.

Prior to a court hearing for the case Tuesday afternoon, prosecutor Zachary Thompson stated his office will pursue capital punishment for Joshua Rocha.

Rocha has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 19 shooting of Ofc. Daniel Vasquez.

The officer was killed during a traffic stop at 21st Street and Clay Street. Police said Vasquez had stopped Rocha’s vehicle because of expired tags. Vasquez was subsequently shot, a manhunt ensued, and Rocha ended up turning himself in, according to police.

The prosecutor has planned a press conference for Tuesday at 3 p.m. He will be joined by members of Vasquez’s family.

KCTV5 will live stream the press conference in this story.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.