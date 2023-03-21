Aging & Style
Prosecutor to seek death penalty for man charged with killing NKC police officer

Joshua Rocha is accused of killing NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez.
Joshua Rocha is accused of killing NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez.(Clay County Jail/Chris Kamler, The Platte County Landmark)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a “Notice of Intent” to seek the death penalty in the case of a man charged with killing a North Kansas City police officer.

Prior to a court hearing for the case Tuesday afternoon, prosecutor Zachary Thompson stated his office will pursue capital punishment for Joshua Rocha.

Rocha has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 19 shooting of Ofc. Daniel Vasquez.

The officer was killed during a traffic stop at 21st Street and Clay Street. Police said Vasquez had stopped Rocha’s vehicle because of expired tags. Vasquez was subsequently shot, a manhunt ensued, and Rocha ended up turning himself in, according to police.

The prosecutor has planned a press conference for Tuesday at 3 p.m. He will be joined by members of Vasquez’s family.

KCTV5 will live stream the press conference in this story.

