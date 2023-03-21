Police investigate fatal shooting in southern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

The homicide took place shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of Newton Avenue and Bennington Avenue, which is on the city’s southern side. The neighborhood is a few blocks west of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

No further information is available at this time.

