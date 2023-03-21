Aging & Style
Operation Wildlife sending rehabbed snowy owl back to natural habitat

Operation Wildlife announced Monday that Hedwig the snowy owl is headed north.
Operation Wildlife announced Monday that Hedwig the snowy owl is headed north.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A snowy owl taken into care by Operation Wildlife on Feb. 8 is headed north. The organization announced Monday that Hedwig the snowy owl is being put on a flight from Kansas City to Minnesota on Tuesday.

The organization began communication with The Raptor Center in Minnesota back in February and coordinated the bird’s rehab and release plan.

“Since he’s not native to our area it’s imperative he get as close to his natural habitat as possible,” a post on the organization’s Facebook read. “It has been an honor and privilege to work with this bird.”

Operation Wildlife said $2,000 was donated to help fund the bird’s food, medications, veterinary care, airline flight, and other needs. Once Hedwig makes it to Minnesota, he will be able to fly via his own power across the international line to be in Canada.

