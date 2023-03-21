No-excuse absentee early voting begins Tuesday in Missouri. Here’s how you can participate
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Anyone wanting to submit an absentee vote for the April 4 election in Missouri can do so for two weeks starting Tuesday.
Here is a list of the appropriate forms you need to have:
- A valid Missouri driver’s or non-driver’s license.
- A valid military ID or veteran’s ID
- A valid U.S. passport.
- another form of photo ID issued by the U.S. or the state of Missouri
You can vote by mail, but you will have to provide a reason for doing so. Those include:
- Absence on election day
- incapacity to do so due to an illness or physical disability on election day
- A religious reason
- Employment as an election authority
- Incarceration
- confidentiality programs
Several Missouri counties including here in Jackson County have pot taxes on the ballot.
On the Jackson County ballot is a 3 percent countywide sales tax on all tangible personal property retail sales of recreational weed. A sample ballot shows it will fund community and veteran support services through a special revenue fund.
You can vote for Mayor Quinton Lucas or candidate Clay Chastain and opportunities to vote for council members with districts 1-6 are on the ballot too. There are several tax levy questions on there as well.
