Missouri man arrested following dangerous high-speed chase north of Lawrence

FILE(Storyblocks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man is behind bars after he led officials on a dangerous high-speed chase north of Lawrence.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Tuesday, March 21, officials arrested Kirk A. Rios, 31, of Osceola, Mo., after a vehicle chase ended north of Lawrence.

Just before noon on Tuesday, officials said they initiated a chase with a Dodge Caravan that had been driving recklessly and matched a description that had twice earlier fled from the Lawrence Police Department. This includes an instance of leaving the scene of a collision.

Deputies said they chased the Caravan from the city limits in North Lawrence up Highway 59 and then used a vehicle intervention maneuver to force the van into a field near Midland Junction.

Deputies said during the chase, they saw Osceola drive upwards of 90 mph into oncoming traffic before he was forced off the highway. Rios was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on flee or attempt to elude as well as an outstanding warrant out of Missouri.

