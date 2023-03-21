Medical mission hands out free food, cleaning and hygiene for ‘Spring Has Sprung’ event

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Dozens of people lined up in the rain Tuesday morning to take advantage of a free giveaway.

Mercy and Truth Medical Mission partnered with several other organizations to distribute food, cleaning supplies, hygiene kits and cholesterol screenings for free. The giveaway also included household safety items and even some Royals tickets.

“Mercy and Truth Medical Missions is excited to have so many community partners coming to help us help our community. We are working hard to keep our community healthy, engaged and well fed,” executive director Geofrey Kigneyi said in a release.

Organizers held the event at the Mercy and Truth Medical Missions facility on 31st Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

