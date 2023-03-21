Medi Teddy helps make treatment ‘bear-able’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young woman is making it her mission to spread joy in Midwest hospitals using teddy bears.

It’s called the Medi Teddy and it covers IV bags to help ease anxiety for young patients.

Mali House has spent a lot of time at Children’s Mercy over the years. She’s had seizures ever since she was a little girl.

In 2019, her condition was determined to be terminal. But, she’s not wasting a second of the life she still has to live.

Simple things like teddy bears have made all the difference when it comes to Mali’s hospital visits. So, now, she’s paying it forward to other patients by donating the Medi Teddy to hospitals all across the Midwest.

The Medi Teddy has made it to 28 countries and has evolved into different variations. Next up is the the polar bear!

“Mali has made it her mission that, come the end of the world, that will happen,” said Kristi House, Mali’s mother.

If you would like to join Mali’s mission and support patients like her, click here.

