Masks now optional at North Kansas City Hospital

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As of Tuesday March 21, 2023, masks are now optional for patients, visitors and staff at North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health.

According to a release from the hospital, the shift from mandatory masking to optional follows internal and external COVID-19 levels.

“Our patients, employees and community have supported our efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephen Reintjes Sr.,” MD, president and CEO of North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health. “The internal and external data show we can continue to provide a safe environment for our patients with masks optional.”

Masking will continue for the following circumstances:

NKCH and MH caregivers will return to routine infection prevention requirements.

Clinical areas that required masks before the pandemic will continue to do so.

Masks are mandatory in operating and procedural rooms, areas of respiratory isolation and where appropriate to prevent infection.

Staff will wear a mask upon patient request while providing care.

The hospital said leadership will continue to track local and national health conditions.

