Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Masks now optional at North Kansas City Hospital

As of Tuesday, masks are now optional for patients, visitors and staff at North Kansas City...
As of Tuesday, masks are now optional for patients, visitors and staff at North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health.(ky3)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As of Tuesday March 21, 2023, masks are now optional for patients, visitors and staff at North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health.

According to a release from the hospital, the shift from mandatory masking to optional follows internal and external COVID-19 levels.

“Our patients, employees and community have supported our efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephen Reintjes Sr.,” MD, president and CEO of North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health. “The internal and external data show we can continue to provide a safe environment for our patients with masks optional.”

Masking will continue for the following circumstances:

  • NKCH and MH caregivers will return to routine infection prevention requirements.
  • Clinical areas that required masks before the pandemic will continue to do so.
  • Masks are mandatory in operating and procedural rooms, areas of respiratory isolation and where appropriate to prevent infection.
  • Staff will wear a mask upon patient request while providing care.

The hospital said leadership will continue to track local and national health conditions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games
Mini-Labradoodle Henry was put down after he couldn't recover from injuries suffered in a dog...
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch

Latest News

Joshua Rocha is accused of killing NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez.
Prosecutor to seek death penalty for man charged with killing NKC police officer
Breaking an enrollment trend: JCCC seeing enrollment returning toward pre-pandemic levels
Johnson County Community College sees spike in student enrollment despite national decline
Breaking an enrollment trend: JCCC seeing enrollment returning toward pre-pandemic levels
Johnson County Community College sees spike in student enrollment despite national decline
Missouri Department of Conservation offering permits for black bear, elk hunting seasons