Masks now optional at North Kansas City Hospital
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As of Tuesday March 21, 2023, masks are now optional for patients, visitors and staff at North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health.
According to a release from the hospital, the shift from mandatory masking to optional follows internal and external COVID-19 levels.
“Our patients, employees and community have supported our efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephen Reintjes Sr.,” MD, president and CEO of North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health. “The internal and external data show we can continue to provide a safe environment for our patients with masks optional.”
Masking will continue for the following circumstances:
- NKCH and MH caregivers will return to routine infection prevention requirements.
- Clinical areas that required masks before the pandemic will continue to do so.
- Masks are mandatory in operating and procedural rooms, areas of respiratory isolation and where appropriate to prevent infection.
- Staff will wear a mask upon patient request while providing care.
The hospital said leadership will continue to track local and national health conditions.
