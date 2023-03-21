KCK pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Traffic Division of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is currently investigating an accident that has taken the life of a female pedestrian on the 1000 block of Central in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to a police report, on Monday afternoon at 3:10 p.m., an adult female pedestrian was attempting to cross the street at a traffic light at 10th and Central when a vehicle struck her.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian did leave the scene however, KCKPD has made contact with the driver and has confirmed that the driver is cooperating.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

KCKPD Traffic Division is still investigating the accident. KCKPD is asking for anyone who may have been a witness or has any information about this incident, to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.