Jalen Wilson named finalist for Naismith Trophy

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was named a finalist for the Naismith Trophy on Tuesday.

Wilson is a finalist for the trophy given to the nation’s best college basketball player along with Purdue center Zach Edey, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Gonzaga forward Drew Timme.

Danny Manning and Frank Mason remain Kansas’ two winners of the Naismith Trophy. Last season, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was a finalist for the award.

Wilson averaged 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. Those statistical averages and a Big 12 regular season title helped the Denton, Texas, native win Big 12 Player of the Year.

Despite having a medical redshirt and COVID year each at his disposal, Wilson is expected to depart Lawrence and enter the NBA Draft this spring after going through Senior Night festivities following his fourth year at KU.

Kansas’ season ended Saturday in a 72-71 loss to eighth-seeded Arkansas.

