Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jalen Wilson named finalist for Naismith Trophy

FILE: Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives around Duke guard Tyrese Proctor, center, during...
FILE: Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives around Duke guard Tyrese Proctor, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was named a finalist for the Naismith Trophy on Tuesday.

Wilson is a finalist for the trophy given to the nation’s best college basketball player along with Purdue center Zach Edey, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Gonzaga forward Drew Timme.

Danny Manning and Frank Mason remain Kansas’ two winners of the Naismith Trophy. Last season, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was a finalist for the award.

Wilson averaged 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. Those statistical averages and a Big 12 regular season title helped the Denton, Texas, native win Big 12 Player of the Year.

Despite having a medical redshirt and COVID year each at his disposal, Wilson is expected to depart Lawrence and enter the NBA Draft this spring after going through Senior Night festivities following his fourth year at KU.

Kansas’ season ended Saturday in a 72-71 loss to eighth-seeded Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games
Mini-Labradoodle Henry was put down after he couldn't recover from injuries suffered in a dog...
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) lines up against the Las Vegas...
Orlando Brown Jr.: 2022 season was “really hard” playing on franchise tag
Kansas State University’s Head Coach Jerome Tang is a finalist for the 2023 Werner Ladder...
Jerome Tang named finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
The KC Current released new renderings for its downtown stadium.
KC Current releases new renderings for downtown stadium
Fans react to Sweet 16-bound Wildcats
K-State fans excited to see Wildcats advance to Sweet 16 for first time since 2018