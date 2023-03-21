Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak

According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets, while the tropical blend was sold at Trader Joe’s.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Scenic Fruit Company has issued a recall for frozen strawberries and an organic tropical blend due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets, while the tropical blend was sold at Trader Joe’s.

The following products are part of the recall:

  • Simply Nature organic strawberries with the UPC 4099100256222 and best by date of 6/14/2024
  • Vital Choice organic strawberries with the UPC 834297005024 and best by date of 5/20/2024
  • Kirkland Signature organic strawberries with the UPC 96619140404 and best by date of 10/8/2024
  • Made With organic strawberries with the UPC 814343021390 and best by date of 11/20/2024
  • PCC Community Markets organic strawberries with the UPC 22827109469 and best by date of 10/29/2024
  • Trader Joe’s organic tropical fruit blend pineapple, bananas, strawberries & mango with the UPC 00511919

While Hepatitis A has not been detected on these products, anyone with these products should return it to their local store for a refund out of an abundance of caution.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months.

According to the FDA, illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana shortage...
Marijuana shortage leads to soaring prices in Missouri
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
‘This is 100% a recovery’: Missing Kansas City father, son feared dead after kayak trip
FILE: Travis and Jason Kelce will host a live podcast at Kansas City Music Hall.
Kelce brothers to host live podcast at Kansas City’s Music Hall

Latest News

Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Parents of Oxford school shooter can face trial, court says
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO faces off with Congress over security fears
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO explains where data is kept
The Adams County Sheriff's Office comes up $400 short after returning money confiscated from...
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home