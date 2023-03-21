FORECAST: Ingredients in place for scattered showers

Two areas of low pressure continue to traverse the central plains, one with the Nebraska and the other, entering in from southern Colorado. Both areas of low pressure have developed warm fronts that have lifted warm, moist unstable air from the gulf coast, and the southern, central plains. These are the right ingredients to produce scattered shower and week thunderstorm activity throughout the morning into the afternoon. It will also keep temperatures seasonally cool within the upper 40s and lower 50s towards the end of the day. Between 1/10 of an inch and 1/4 of an inch of rainfall is expected for our Tuesday. Heavy downpours short-lived at times are expected, so do take caution commuting this morning into the early afternoon. We will take a break from scattered shower activity through the overnight into much of the morning of Wednesday but the low-pressure system from Colorado will begin to impact the metro by the end of the day.

Scattered showers, and a few isolated thunderstorms are plausible during this time, but not as widespread as what we are experiencing today. That being said, the atmosphere is more unstable for tomorrow afternoon, which may provide an opportunity for some of these storms to become severe , so please stay alert throughout Wednesday. This is also the day that we peak with our warm within the upper 60s and low 70s. By Thursday, low pressure with its respective warm front moves northeast quickly and provides a cold front that stretches across the Missouri River Valley. This is the third round of wet weather from the same storm system, which yet again will provide a marginal risk for severe weather, mainly towards the end of the day. Temperatures are expected to fall slightly to the upper 50s and then to the lower 50s by Friday with potential isolated showers along the way. Our temperatures will fluctuate between the low 50s to the lower 60s throughout the weekend into next week with small opportunities for isolated showers.

