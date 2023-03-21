Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A boy in Kentucky died Monday night in a freak accident while playing basketball.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill grabbed something to stand on while playing basketball so he could dunk the ball.

While the boy was trying to dunk, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him.

The coroner’s office said he had blunt force trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games
Mini-Labradoodle Henry was put down after he couldn't recover from injuries suffered in a dog...
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch

Latest News

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."
Wildlife agency seeks ‘professional bear huggers’
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals 6 flatscreen TVs from the same Best Buy over several weeks
tax refund
Three Virginia hospital workers and seven deputies are charged with murder in the death of Irvo...
GRAPHIC: Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death