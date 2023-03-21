Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Biden awarding 1st batch of arts, humanities medals Tuesday

FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Feb. 1,...
FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Feb. 1, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. President Joe Biden will award Springsteen with the 2021 National Medal of Arts on March 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bruce Springsteen has a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a coveted Kennedy Center Honor. He has won multiple Grammys and Golden Globes, plus an Academy Award and a special Tony Award.

Springsteen will add to his collection of accolades on Tuesday when President Joe Biden honors “the Boss” with the 2021 National Medal of Arts. It’s the nation’s highest award for advancing the arts in America.

Springsteen, who has sold around 140 million albums, is among a dozen individuals and groups that Biden has chosen to honor with arts medals during a White House ceremony on Tuesday. First lady Jill Biden will also participate.

At the same event, Biden will award 2021 National Humanities Medals to a group including authors Amy Tan, Colson Whitehead and Ann Patchett. The medal honors individuals or groups for work that deepens understanding of the humanities.

The medals are Biden’s first batch of awards for the arts and humanities and were delayed by the pandemic. The president surprised Sir Elton John with a National Humanities Medal during a White House musical event last September.

Recipients of the 2021 National Medal of Arts:

— Judith Francisca Baca, artist

— Fred Eychaner, businessman and philanthropist

— Jose Feliciano, singer

— Mindy Kaling, actress

— Gladys Knight, singer

— Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actor

— Antonio Martorell-Cardona, painter

—Joan Shigekawa, film producer

— Bruce Springsteen

— Vera Wang:, fashion designer

— The Billie Holiday Theatre

— The International Association of Blacks in Dance

Recipients of the 2021 National Humanities Medal:

— Richard Blanco, poet and author

— Johnnetta Betsch Cole, anthropologist

— Walter Isaacson, writer

— Earl Lewis, social historian

— Henrietta Mann, academic

— Ann Patchett, author

— Bryan Stevenson, advocate for the poor

— Amy Tan, author

— Tara Westover, author

— Colson Whitehead, author

— Native America Calling

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted as a possible shooting suspect
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games
Frank Santa Maria, who operated J's Pawn in Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
Former pawn shop operator to be sentenced after guilty plea for transporting stolen property
Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch
Mini-Labradoodle Henry was put down after he couldn't recover from injuries suffered in a dog...
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC

Latest News

Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
A second dog has now died from injuries following a dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC.
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC
His family tried to nurse the mini-Labradoodle back to health for a week following the initial...
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC
A 17-year-old from Lawrence, Kansas, has been charged with murder in connection with the death...
Lawrence 17-year-old charged with murder following fatal shooting of 14-year-old
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery