Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Arrest made after Blue Valley North student makes threats on social media

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A 16-year-old male student from Blue Valley North was arrested Sunday following threats on social media made against the school.

According to Leawood Police, Blue Valley school administrators notified police of a social media threat made toward students at BVN.

Leawood Officers were given the name of a suspect and soon made contact with the juvenile and his parents at their home. After being interviewed about making threats toward other students on Snapchat, the 16-year-old male was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Johnson County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center Sunday evening and remains in custody.

Leawood Police said a criminal threats case was forwarded to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

“The Leawood Police Department takes the safety of our schools very seriously and there is not an active threat at this time,” LPD said in a release. “We have been in continuous contact with the Blue Valley School District to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

An added police presence was at BVN on Tuesday as officers attempt to gather more information from students.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games
Mini-Labradoodle Henry was put down after he couldn't recover from injuries suffered in a dog...
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch

Latest News

The two left lanes and the left shoulder remained closed, as of 11:50 a.m.
Westbound I-70 traffic backed up due to crash in KCK
Joshua Rocha is accused of killing NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez.
Prosecutor to seek death penalty for man charged with killing NKC police officer
As of Tuesday, masks are now optional for patients, visitors and staff at North Kansas City...
Masks now optional at North Kansas City Hospital
Breaking an enrollment trend: JCCC seeing enrollment returning toward pre-pandemic levels
Johnson County Community College sees spike in student enrollment despite national decline