Arrest made after Blue Valley North student makes threats on social media

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A 16-year-old male student from Blue Valley North was arrested Sunday following threats on social media made against the school.

According to Leawood Police, Blue Valley school administrators notified police of a social media threat made toward students at BVN.

Leawood Officers were given the name of a suspect and soon made contact with the juvenile and his parents at their home. After being interviewed about making threats toward other students on Snapchat, the 16-year-old male was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Johnson County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center Sunday evening and remains in custody.

Leawood Police said a criminal threats case was forwarded to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

“The Leawood Police Department takes the safety of our schools very seriously and there is not an active threat at this time,” LPD said in a release. “We have been in continuous contact with the Blue Valley School District to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

An added police presence was at BVN on Tuesday as officers attempt to gather more information from students.

