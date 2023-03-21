Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Aging & Style: Health experts launch lifesaving CPR app

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s life was saved on the field, there’s been a big push to get more people trained to use CPR and a defibrillator.

One doctor has made it his mission to help people learn how to save lives.

In today’s Aging & Style segment, we look at the app he created that can teach the lifesaving techniques in just a few simple steps.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted as a possible shooting suspect
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games
Frank Santa Maria, who operated J's Pawn in Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
Former pawn shop operator to be sentenced after guilty plea for transporting stolen property
Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch
Mini-Labradoodle Henry was put down after he couldn't recover from injuries suffered in a dog...
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC

Latest News

Since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's life was saved on the field, there's been a big push...
Aging & Style: Health experts launch lifesaving CPR app
Debbe Dunning rose to fame as Heidi Keppert, the “Tool Time Girl” on the hit 90’s show ‘Home...
Home Improvement’s Debbe Dunning stops by to talk Planet Comicon KC
Sean Putney from the Kansas City Zoo drops by the show sporting his Irish green. He talks about...
Minh the snake says “hiss me I’m Irish”
Sean Putney from the Kansas City Zoo drops by the show sporting his Irish green. He talks about...
Minh the snake says “hiss me I’m Irish”