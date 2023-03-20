Aging & Style
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of the move are unclear.

Employees have been discussing the layoffs on social media sites like Reddit for the past few days. Several anonymous workers confirmed to KCTV5 that the company is eliminating a significant number of positions across the company.

Oracle did not respond to requests for more information about the layoffs.

A number of business analysts predicted that Oracle would restructure Cerner following the merging of the two companies last year.

Nathan Mauck, Associate Professor of Finance at UMKC, said cuts tend to follow large corporate acquisitions. He said companies typically eliminate redundant positions and other employees who may not align with the new company’s goals.

“I think this is pretty much on the path most people would have predicted a couple years ago,” Mauck said. “There’s a lot of unease there and I think that makes sense. But also, this is normal operating procedure following a big merger and for big companies like these.”

In the long-term, said Mauck, Oracle will likely continue to invest in its operations in Kansas City.

“I’m confident that Oracle wants to make sure the Cerner part of the business remains as strong as possible for as long as possible,” he said.

Kara Lowe, CEO of the KC Tech Council, added that transitioning employees will likely remain in the area to seek out new opportunities because their skills are highly sought after.

“Cerner and Oracle’s presence has been nothing short of a game changer,” she said. “We are now an epicenter for digital health because of the role Cerner played.”

