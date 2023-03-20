Aging & Style
Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018, Kansas State will get No. 7 seed Michigan State in a game at Madison Square Garden.

On Sunday night, tip-off times were set for the regional semifinals, with the Wildcats getting assigned the first game of the weekend.

The third-seeded Wildcats will take on Tom Izzo and Michigan State at 5:30 p.m. central time.

On Sunday, Xavier and Miami joined Houston and Texas as the four schools heading to Kansas City for next weekend. Miami and Houston will tip off at 6:15 p.m. CT Friday night with the Muskateers and Longhorns playing 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

If Kansas State advances past Michigan State, the Wildcats would take on either 5-seed Tennessee or 9-seed Florida Atlantic.

