Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Nelly, Lainey Wilson among headline acts to perform at Missouri State Fair

Nelly will take the stage at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 18.
Nelly will take the stage at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 18.(Adams County Fairfest)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - It will be getting “hot in herre” at the State Fair Grandstand this summer.

The Missouri State Fair has started to announce its featured performances taking place in mid-August.

The following artists have been unveiled:

  • Tyler Hubbard (from Florida-Georgia line) with Parmalee - Aug. 10
  • Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean - Aug. 11
  • Cory Asbury and CAIN, Aug. 16
  • Nelly - Aug. 18

All shows are slated to start at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, click here.

3 Doors Down revealed the band’s “Away from the Sun” anniversary tour Monday morning, and it includes an Aug. 12 performance at the Missouri State Fair. A time has not been set.

“The Doors” will also perform in Kansas City at Starlight Theater on Sept. 6.

Performances coming to Kansas City area
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose to perform at Azura Amphitheater
On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-435 near 45 Highway kills 2
(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Frank Santa Maria, who operated J's Pawn in Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
Former pawn shop operator to be sentenced after guilty plea for transporting stolen property
Crash graphic
Fatal crash in Lafayette County kills pedestrian
Wanted as a possible shooting suspect
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies

Latest News

Mini-Labradoodle Henry was put down after he couldn't recover from injuries suffered in a dog...
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC
The KC Current released new renderings for its downtown stadium.
KC Current releases new renderings for downtown stadium
KC Streetcar service to close intersections on Wednesday and Thursday for work
Hermann, Missouri, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital, authorities said...
Friends, family join together for funeral of fallen Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith