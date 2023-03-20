Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri native Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house

FILE - Jeremy Scott appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the...
FILE - Jeremy Scott appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Scott is stepping down as creative director of Italian luxury house Moschino after a decade of wild and wacky fashion shows and his elegant dressing of numerous celebrities.The company made the announcement Monday in an email statement. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of Italian luxury house Moschino after 10 years of wild and wacky fashion shows and his elegant dressing of numerous celebrities. The company made the announcement Monday.

Scott grew up in Kansas City and Lowry City.

“Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show stopping pop-camp style and incisive humor — true to the renowned codes of the House,” the company said in an email statement.

The American designer took over at Moschino in October 2013 with a groundbreaking fall/winter collection that, according to the statement, “launched a thousand debates on the role of fashion in the annals of art, consumerism, and social commentary.”

The Missouri-born Scott has put out collections that focused his pop culture and tongue-in-cheek lens on Barbie, aliens and Ronald McDonald. Katy Perry, Madonna, Rita Ora and Zendaya are among celebrities who have worn his creations.

Most recently, he dressed a handful of A-listers for the Oscars, including putting Angela Bassett in a standout custom ultraviolet hand-draped gown with a huge bow neckline.

Massimo Ferretti, chair of Moschino parent Aeffe S.p.A., thanked Scott for “ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history.”

Scott called his years at Moschino has “a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination.”

He said he was proud of his legacy. He thanked Ferretti along with “all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections and my vision.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted as a possible shooting suspect
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies
Frank Santa Maria, who operated J's Pawn in Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
Former pawn shop operator to be sentenced after guilty plea for transporting stolen property
Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch
Crash graphic
Fatal crash in Lafayette County kills pedestrian
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
FILE
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
Crime scene tape
Human skeletal remains found in Allen County; KBI investigating
Nelly will take the stage at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 18.
Nelly, Lainey Wilson among headline acts to perform at Missouri State Fair