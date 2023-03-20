Miami County house fire under investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Fire crews from multiple departments responded to a house fire in Miami County in the 29000 block of W. 235th Street just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Call notes indicated that multiple callers were able to see fire coming from the roof of a home. As units were responding, the Fire District #1 of Johnson County, Kansas, said smoke could be seen from a long distance away.

When crews arrived on scene, fire could be found coming from the backside of the home.

We’re on the scene of a working house fire in the 29000 block of W. 235th St. in Miami County, KS. No injuries. This is still an active scene. Media release to follow. @fox4kc @KCTV5 @kmbc @KSHB41 @Op100News pic.twitter.com/onRz6yO4yQ — Fire Dist. #1 JoCoKS (@FireDist1JoCoKS) March 20, 2023

No one was injured by the fire. The residents of the home were not present at the residence at the time of the fire and have been displaced. One feline is unaccounted for, according to JOCO Fire District.

The Miami County EMS, Miami County Kansas Sheriff and City of Olathe Fire Department assisted with on-scene proceedings.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.