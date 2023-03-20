Aging & Style
Miami County house fire under investigation

The Fire District #1 of Johnson County, Kansas, responded to a house fire in Miami County...
The Fire District #1 of Johnson County, Kansas, responded to a house fire in Miami County Sunday night.(Fire District #1 of Johnson County)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Fire crews from multiple departments responded to a house fire in Miami County in the 29000 block of W. 235th Street just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Call notes indicated that multiple callers were able to see fire coming from the roof of a home. As units were responding, the Fire District #1 of Johnson County, Kansas, said smoke could be seen from a long distance away.

When crews arrived on scene, fire could be found coming from the backside of the home.

No one was injured by the fire. The residents of the home were not present at the residence at the time of the fire and have been displaced. One feline is unaccounted for, according to JOCO Fire District.

The Miami County EMS, Miami County Kansas Sheriff and City of Olathe Fire Department assisted with on-scene proceedings.

