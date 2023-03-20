Aging & Style
Liberty woman suffers serious injuries from UTV rollover crash, man arrested on DWI

FILE — Mitzi Mathews suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.(MGN)
FILE — Mitzi Mathews suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Saturday evening after she was involved in a crash.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report indicated 67-year-old Mitzi Mathews and 65-year-old Steven Mathews, both from Liberty, Missouri, were driving a Kawasaki Mule UTV just before 6 p.m. on March 18.

As they were driving on Fish and Fun Road, about five miles south of Shell Knob, Missouri, their vehicle veered off the road and overturned.

Mitzi Mathews suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri. She had been wearing a seatbelt.

Steven Mathews, who did not suffer any injuries, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the report.

MSHP stated he was not wearing a seatbelt.

