Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Liberty woman seriously injured in Ozarks ATV crash

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 67-year-old woman from Liberty, Missouri, was injured Saturday night in an ATV crash in Stone County.

The incident occurred at 5:57 p.m. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The woman was a passenger of a 2007 Kawasaki Mule ATV and was injured when the vehicle ran off the right side of Fish N Fun Road, five miles south of Shell Knob.

The vehicle overturned during the crash.

According to the crash report, the woman was wearing a safety device. The driver, who was not wearing a safety device, was uninjured. The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-435 near 45 Highway kills 2
(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Frank Santa Maria, who operated J's Pawn in Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
Former pawn shop operator to be sentenced after guilty plea for transporting stolen property
Crash graphic
Fatal crash in Lafayette County kills pedestrian
Wanted as a possible shooting suspect
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies

Latest News

Jackson County Missouri logo
Jackson County Legislature set to vote on conversion therapy ban Monday
Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch
Wanted as a possible shooting suspect
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies
shooting
Wanted Teen in shooting