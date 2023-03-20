Liberty woman seriously injured in Ozarks ATV crash

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 67-year-old woman from Liberty, Missouri, was injured Saturday night in an ATV crash in Stone County.

The incident occurred at 5:57 p.m. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The woman was a passenger of a 2007 Kawasaki Mule ATV and was injured when the vehicle ran off the right side of Fish N Fun Road, five miles south of Shell Knob.

The vehicle overturned during the crash.

According to the crash report, the woman was wearing a safety device. The driver, who was not wearing a safety device, was uninjured. The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

