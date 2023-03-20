Aging & Style
Lawrence 17-year-old charged with murder after 14-year-old is fatally shot

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old from Lawrence, Kansas, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 14-year-old over the weekend.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney, the 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.

The state will seek to prosecute the individual, who is currently in custody, as an adult.

A detection hearing has been set for Tuesday afternoon. It will take place in the juvenile division.

The charge was filed in connection with the death of a 14-year-old, also from Lawrence.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, Lawrence police and sheriff’s office deputies went to the 1100 block of E. 13th St. after 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. When officers arrived, they found a male teen at the apartment complex who had been shot.

Witnesses said the teen was wounded when he arrived at the apartment complex. The shooting itself reportedly happened in the 1300 block of Maple Lane.

The injured teen was taken to a local hospital and ultimately passed away due to his injuries.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and determined that the teen victim knew the teen who shot him.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. We will have more on KCTV5 News at 5 p.m.

Previous coverage:

Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies

