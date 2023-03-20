Lawmakers celebrate ground break of new KDHE lab facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Governor Laura Kelly joined the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas Department of Administration and representatives from McCownGordon Construction at the ground-breaking ceremony of the new State of Kansas Health and Environment Laboratory.

The construction was approved by Kelly and the State Finance Council in December 2021. General funds from the state as well as American Rescue Plan Act dollars will each fund half of the total cost.

“From stopping viruses in their tracks to keeping our drinking water clean, this new lab will be on the frontlines of keeping Kansans safe and healthy. But what excites me most is that it will attract new talent to the area and address our public health worker shortage,” Kelly said.

The lab will be built on a 3.61-acre section of the Capitol Complex between Topeka Boulevard and Harrison Street.

Once operational, the more than 100 employees at the current lab will transfer to the new lab. The lab is expected to be complete by Spring 2025.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.