KC Streetcar service to close intersections on Wednesday and Thursday for work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Streetcar Constructors will close the intersection of East 31st Terrace and Main Street on Wednesday, March 22, barring weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Once East 31st Terrace reopens, the intersection of East 32nd Street and Main Street will close. KC Streetcar Constructors said the plan is for that work to take place on Thursday. Crews will begin installing underground power on the east side of Main Street between 31st Street and Linwood Boulevard.

A release from the KC Streetcar Constructors Team said once initial excavation is complete, crews will install metal plates across and reopen each intersection to traffic.

During this time, businesses remain open and accessible in the area.

Below is a detailed timeline and detour route for each of the closings:

Wednesday, 3/22: East 31st Terrace will close at Main Street.

The traveling public can detour via 31st Street and Grand Avenue.

The crosswalk at East 31st Terrace and Main Street will remain open to pedestrians.

The map below illustrates the detour around the closure.

The KC Streetcar Constructors Team is closing an intersection Wednesday. (KC Streetcar Team)

Thursday, 3/23: East 32nd Street will close at Main Street.

The traveling public can detour via Linwood Boulevard and McGee Street.

32nd Street will become a two-way street during this closure. Parking on the south side of 32nd Street will not be allowed to allow for traffic to move east and west.

The crosswalk at East 32nd Street will remain open to pedestrians.

This work is anticipated to take one day to complete.

Please note: East 32nd Street will not close until East 31st Terrace reopens.

The map below illustrates the detour around the closure.

East 32nd Street will close at Main Street during upcoming construction for the KC Streetcar. (KC Streetcar Constructors Team)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.