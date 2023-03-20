Aging & Style
KC Current releases new renderings for downtown stadium

The KC Current released new renderings for its downtown stadium.
The KC Current released new renderings for its downtown stadium.(KC Current)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current released new renderings for the club’s downtown stadium on Monday, giving fans an inside look at the Pitch Club, an exclusive premium space inside the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s soccer team.

“The premium design and amenities showcase the best of Kansas City,” said KC Current co-owner Angie Long. “Its decor is inspired by our city’s heritage and the food and beverage offering is led by James Beard award-winning chiefs Colby and Megan Garrelts. We can’t wait to spend time with everyone in this special space.”

Renderings of The Pitch Club, a bar inside the KC Current's future downtown stadium.
Renderings of The Pitch Club, a bar inside the KC Current's future downtown stadium.(KC Current)

According to a release from the KC Current, the Pitch Club is inspired by Kansas City’s 1920s art-deco architecture and offers “a connection to the past by honoring the local history of Kansas City.”

