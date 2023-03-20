Aging & Style
K-State fans excited to see Wildcats advance to Sweet 16 for first time since 2018

By Mark Poulose
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WALDO, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Wildcats are on to the Sweet 16. K-State beat Kentucky 75-69 in their second-round match up at the NCAA tournament.

On Sunday at Social in Waldo, the KC Catbackers held a watch party for K-State fans that didn’t travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, to watch K-State on the hardwood. Wildcat fans told KCTV5 they were excited to see their team advance to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament.

READ MORE: K-State downs Kentucky, advances to Sweet 16

“This is the beginning of Kansas State on the big stage of college basketball for years to come,” said K-State fan Patrick Friedrichsen.

“Sweet, sweet 16,” said K-State fan Timera Kakish. “I didn’t doubt them for a second. I was nervous, I knew it was going to be a tough game, but I was so excited.”

K-State will take on Michigan State on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in their Sweet 16 match up.

