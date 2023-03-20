K-State fans excited to see Wildcats advance to Sweet 16 for first time since 2018

WALDO, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Wildcats are on to the Sweet 16. K-State beat Kentucky 75-69 in their second-round match up at the NCAA tournament.

On Sunday at Social in Waldo, the KC Catbackers held a watch party for K-State fans that didn’t travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, to watch K-State on the hardwood. Wildcat fans told KCTV5 they were excited to see their team advance to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament.

“This is the beginning of Kansas State on the big stage of college basketball for years to come,” said K-State fan Patrick Friedrichsen.

“Sweet, sweet 16,” said K-State fan Timera Kakish. “I didn’t doubt them for a second. I was nervous, I knew it was going to be a tough game, but I was so excited.”

K-State will take on Michigan State on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in their Sweet 16 match up.

