Jon Pardi to tour at Cable Dahmer Arena

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Award-winning country artist Jon Pardi will be working on the night shift in Kansas City when he comes to Cable Dahmer Arena in November.

Pardi’s “Mr. Saturday Night World Tour” will come to Independence, Missouri, on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, March 21 with general tickets going on sale for the tour on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Those tickets can be bought at LiveNation.com or JonPardi.com.

Pardi has won multiple ACM and CMA awards. His first official headlining tour will be joined by opening acts such as Randall King, Ella Langley and DJ Highmax.

