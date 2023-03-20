Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jon Pardi to tour at Cable Dahmer Arena

Jon Pardi will come to Cable Dahmer Arena in November.
Jon Pardi will come to Cable Dahmer Arena in November.(Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Award-winning country artist Jon Pardi will be working on the night shift in Kansas City when he comes to Cable Dahmer Arena in November.

Pardi’s “Mr. Saturday Night World Tour” will come to Independence, Missouri, on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, March 21 with general tickets going on sale for the tour on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Those tickets can be bought at LiveNation.com or JonPardi.com.

Pardi has won multiple ACM and CMA awards. His first official headlining tour will be joined by opening acts such as Randall King, Ella Langley and DJ Highmax.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-435 near 45 Highway kills 2
(From left) Greg Bennett, Carolina Cruz, Gina Bullard and Bill Hurrelbrink
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Frank Santa Maria, who operated J's Pawn in Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
Former pawn shop operator to be sentenced after guilty plea for transporting stolen property
Crash graphic
Fatal crash in Lafayette County kills pedestrian
Wanted as a possible shooting suspect
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies

Latest News

The Fire District #1 of Johnson County, Kansas, responded to a house fire in Miami County...
Miami County house fire under investigation
FILE — Mitzi Mathews suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Springfield,...
Liberty woman suffers serious injuries from UTV rollover crash, man arrested on DWI
A southwest wind will blow through the area between 15-25mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.
FORECAST: Expect warmer Monday as breezy conditions enter Kansas City area
FORECAST: Expect warmer Monday as breezy conditions enter Kansas City area