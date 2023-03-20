Jerome Tang named finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang was announced Monday as one of four finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.
Tang has led the Wildcats to a 25-9 record and Sunday helped them advance to the program’s first Sweet 16 since 2018 with a 75-69 win over Kentucky.
Along with Tang, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, Purdue’s Matt Painter and Marquette’s Shaka Smart were also announced as finalists.
Kansas State will take on 7th-seeded Michigan State on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Fan voting for the award can be found here.
