Jerome Tang named finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

Kansas State University’s Head Coach Jerome Tang is a finalist for the 2023 Werner Ladder...
Kansas State University’s Head Coach Jerome Tang is a finalist for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year following K-State’s NCAA win against Kentucky on Saturday, March 18.(Kansas State University)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang was announced Monday as one of four finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

Tang has led the Wildcats to a 25-9 record and Sunday helped them advance to the program’s first Sweet 16 since 2018 with a 75-69 win over Kentucky.

READ MORE: K-State downs Kentucky, advances to Sweet 16

Along with Tang, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, Purdue’s Matt Painter and Marquette’s Shaka Smart were also announced as finalists.

Kansas State will take on 7th-seeded Michigan State on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games

Fan voting for the award can be found here.

