Jerome Tang named finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang was announced Monday as one of four finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

Tang has led the Wildcats to a 25-9 record and Sunday helped them advance to the program’s first Sweet 16 since 2018 with a 75-69 win over Kentucky.

Along with Tang, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, Purdue’s Matt Painter and Marquette’s Shaka Smart were also announced as finalists.

Kansas State will take on 7th-seeded Michigan State on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Fan voting for the award can be found here.

