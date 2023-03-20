Aging & Style
Jackson County Legislature set to vote on conversion therapy ban Monday

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Legislature will vote Monday on a country ordinance that would ban conversion therapy.

The vote will take place at 3 p.m. at the downtown county courthouse building in the legislative chambers. On Jan. 9, the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission sent a letter calling on the Jackson County Government calling on a ban.

If passed, Jackson County would join the City of Kansas City, Independence, North Kansas City, Roeland Park and Prairie Village in having a law prohibiting conversion therapy against minors.

“Our community’s youth are especially vulnerable, and conversion therapy has led to a life of depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness and suicide,” a statement from the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission read Sunday.

The meeting is open to the public.

