Human skeletal remains found in Allen County; KBI investigating

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations and Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found Saturday evening near Humboldt, Kansas.

The KBI said the Allen County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at 5:50 p.m. Saturday after a man searching for antler sheds called 911 when he discovered what he believed were human remains.

Deputies responded to the area near Arizona Road and 1800th Street. Upon arrival, they found human skeletal remains.

The person has not yet been identified, according to the KBI. Identification of the body may take longer than in typical cases due to the condition of the remains.

No threat to the public exists surrounding the investigation, the KBI said. An autopsy is scheduled.

