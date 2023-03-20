Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

House fire in Clay County injures 2 firefighters

Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A house fire in unincorporated Clay County injured two firefighters on Monday afternoon.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened in the 25000 block of NE 136th St. That is “just barely” within unincorporated Clay County, police said. It is also just west of Excelsior Springs.

Fire crews from Excelsior Springs, Kearney, and the Fishing River Fire District called the sheriff’s office to the scene at 3:15 p.m.

A man, woman and dog were inside. They had all managed to get out safely.

Two firefighters were injured in the process of working to put the fire out. One refused treatment at the scene, but one had to be taken to the hospital non-life-threatening smoke inhalation.

Right now, it appears that the fire happened as the residents were burning trash outside. High winds spread the fire to the back of the house, which led to the whole house catching fire.

“The house appears to be a total loss,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted as a possible shooting suspect
Lawrence Police shooting suspect turns himself in after a teen dies
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games
Frank Santa Maria, who operated J's Pawn in Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
Former pawn shop operator to be sentenced after guilty plea for transporting stolen property
Independence Police investigating found body in drainage ditch
Mini-Labradoodle Henry was put down after he couldn't recover from injuries suffered in a dog...
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC

Latest News

Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
A second dog has now died from injuries following a dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC.
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC
His family tried to nurse the mini-Labradoodle back to health for a week following the initial...
Second dog dies from injuries from dog attack at Olathe’s Lucky PawsKC
A 17-year-old from Lawrence, Kansas, has been charged with murder in connection with the death...
Lawrence 17-year-old charged with murder following fatal shooting of 14-year-old
Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 3/20