House fire in Clay County injures 2 firefighters

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A house fire in unincorporated Clay County injured two firefighters on Monday afternoon.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened in the 25000 block of NE 136th St. That is “just barely” within unincorporated Clay County, police said. It is also just west of Excelsior Springs.

Fire crews from Excelsior Springs, Kearney, and the Fishing River Fire District called the sheriff’s office to the scene at 3:15 p.m.

A man, woman and dog were inside. They had all managed to get out safely.

Two firefighters were injured in the process of working to put the fire out. One refused treatment at the scene, but one had to be taken to the hospital non-life-threatening smoke inhalation.

Right now, it appears that the fire happened as the residents were burning trash outside. High winds spread the fire to the back of the house, which led to the whole house catching fire.

“The house appears to be a total loss,” the sheriff’s office said.

