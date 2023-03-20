FORECAST: Windy and warm Monday ahead

Our warming trend continues into Monday, but the wind will also be howling for much of the afternoon. Stiff southwest winds will increase between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up near 40 mph at times. Temperatures will likely top out near 60 degrees for most of us. Tuesday rain will return and that might bring temperatures down a bit throughout the day, but then we rebound as we head into Wednesday.

Temperatures will likely climb back into the low to mid-60s by the afternoon. Thursday will be our next weather alert day with rain and a few thunderstorms forming. But there is still uncertainty regarding when these storms will develop. After this system, we might see another move-in over the upcoming weekend. Overall the good news is temperatures will likely reach the 50s and 60s for the first full week of Spring.

